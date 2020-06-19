BLACKPINK Concept Teaser Videos: Lisa and Jisoo define 'SEXY in BLACK' for How You Like That

We are just a few days away from the beginning of BLACKPINK's 2020 comeback. The Concept Teaser Videos of Lisa and Jisoo for their pre-release single, How You Like That, was shared on Twitter with the ladies bringing sexy in black.

BLINKS have every reason to be stoked as their favourite Korean girl group, BLACKPINK is gearing up for their three-part comeback, which kickstarts with the highly-anticipated pre-release single, How You Like That. In the past few days, we've been getting small teases with posters and short videos which feature the members - Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo - looking their enchanting best and in whole new avatars. BLINKS have already been going gaga for the K-pop band and can't wait for their comeback, which is going to be epic.

After sharing the Concept Teaser Videos for Rosé and Jennie, it's time for Lisa and Jisoo to show us how it's done. We're still tripping over the lip piercing that Lisa is sporting in the teaser as her all-black gothic look is bold and beautiful. On the other hand, Jisoo is giving us major punk princess vibes in her all-black avatar and we also can't get over her mesmerising eyes. Both ladies define what it's like to be sexy in black.

Check out BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo's Concept Teaser Videos for How You Like That below:

If this doesn't pique your interest for How You Like That then we don't know what will!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's comeback and pre-release single, How You Like That? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

When it comes to BLACKPINK's three-part comeback, YG entertainment had released a lengthy statement explaining what's in store for BLINKS in the coming months.

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment. First of all, we would like to thank our fans for always supporting and showing love. We would like to inform you of BLACKPINK's plans this year. After long hours of work, we've completed recording over 10 tracks of BLACKPINK's new songs, which compose BLACKPINK's first official album. BLACKPINK's first beginning in 2020 will be releasing the pre-release title in June. The group is currently almost done in preparing for visual shooting and choreography practice. The second plan is to release the second single in a special format in either July or August. Please understand that we can't speak of details at this moment. We are planning to release BLACKPINK's first official album in September. As we've prepared for this album for a long time, we will release contents in 3 different terms so that the group will get opportunities to visit the fans with more content and performances," their statement read.

And, that's not all! BLINKS, who are waiting for details on the member's solo works also got an update from YG Entertainment. We already had Jennie releasing her first solo single, SOLO, in November 2019. Moreover, YG has been working on Rosé's solo track for over a year, which is now completed. Even Lisa's solo song has been completed while Jisoo's solo single is still being prepared. As to when their solo works will be released, YG explained that it will begin after BLACLPINK's first official album has been released in September. The solo tracks of the members will be released in sequential order.

BLINKS got an epic collaboration recently between BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga with Sour Candy, which was a part of the latter's sixth studio album, Chromatica. Thanks to Sour Candy, BLACKPINK received their highest-charting song on Billboard Hot 100 as the additive track debuted at #33. In the second week, Sour Candy remained on Billboard Hot 100 at #82.

When Gaga was asked about her working experience with BLACKPINK on Sour Candy, the Grammy-winning singer gushed to Japanese publication TV Groove, "When I called out to them and asked if they wanted to sing a song with me, they were very happy and motivated. It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also wanted to celebrate me."

"I had a great time together making this song. I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean and told them that the part was so creative and fun. I was amazed to hear their singing voice. They are beautiful young women, really talented and I am proud to be the fifth member of BLACKPINK [for Sour Candy]," the 34-year-old singer shared with TV Groove.

