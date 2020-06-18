  1. Home
BLACKPINK Concept Teaser Videos: Rosé, Jennie define flawless as How You Like That may already be our fav song

BLACKPINK is all set for their epic comeback, which begins with a pre-release single titled How You Like That. In the recently released Concept Teaser Videos of Rosé and Jennie looking flawless, we get a small tease of How You Like That as well.
4923 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 07:45 am
To say that we're mighty excited for BLACKPINK's 2020 comeback; which will be nothing short of extraordinary, would be an understatement. After more than a year, the Korean girl group plans to take over the world yet again with their addictive tunes and gorgeous personalities. This time, we will see them have a three-part comeback, which starts with the pre-release single, How You Like That. Over the past few days, BLINKS have been blessed with enchanting posters of BLACKPINK promising us a fun adventure this time around.

Today, the Concept Teaser Videos for Rosé and Jennie was shared and the ladies look bold and beautiful while also giving us a tease of the upcoming song which drops on June 26, 2020. With looks that could literally kill, we see the girls give their spin to the chorus of the song and both members have their unique way of saying How You Like That. The flawless attitude imbibed by both for the Concept Teaser Videos, along with the wild eye makeup that we can't wait to recreate, is not surprising for BLINKS but nonetheless, they left us floored, anticipating for the track to release already!

Check out BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie's Concept Teaser Videos for How You Like That below:

How You Like That may already be our favourite song of 2020!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's comeback and pre-release single, How You Like That? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Post How You Like That's release, we will get another special format single in July or August after which BLACKPINK's first official album will release in September.

