BLACKPINK debuts at No 13 on Billboard Hot 100 with Selena Gomez making Ice Cream their highest charting song

In some good news that will leave BLINKS very happy, BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez's Ice Cream debuts at No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100. With this achievement, Ice Cream becomes BLACKPINK's highest-charting song of their career.

On August 28, BLINKS and Selenators had a field day as their idols finally collabed to give us the summer anthem of 2020. BLACKPINK with Selena Gomez treated both fandoms with Ice Cream along with a delectable MV that stands proudly with 200 million views and counting. But, that's not all folks! Ice Cream is also making history by debuting on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 13, making it BLACKPINK's highest-charting song of their career. For Gomez, Ice Cream marks her 25th top 40 hit on Billboard Hot 100.

Moreover, with Sour Candy (No. 33), How You Like That (No. 33) and now Ice Cream, BLACKPINK is the first all-female group to achieve three consecutive top 40 hits on Billboard Hot 100 since Fifth Harmony, who gained four between 2015-2016. Ice Cream also debuts at No. 32 on Billboard Pop Songs radio airplay chart which marks BLACKPINK's first pop radio hit. On Billboard Digital Song Sales and Billboard Streaming Songs, Ice Cream debuts at No. 2 and No. 8 respectively.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data via Soompi, Ice Cream earned 18.3 million US streams with 23,000 downloads sold in its first week of release which ended on September 3. Moreover, Ice Cream also drew 5.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending September 6.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez for Ice Cream's massive success!

