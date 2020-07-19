BLACKPINK fans slam Indian channel for calling band 'Chinese strippers'; Channel says it was a 'tech error'

BLACKPINK fans were unhappy to see an Indian news channel use footage of the South Korean band in a segment about Chinese strippers. The channel said it was a technical error.

BLACKPINK fans were in a state of shock over the weekend. A few days ago, an Indian news channel aired a segment where it spoke about a certain ritual in China/Taiwan. The now-viral clip claimed strippers perform at funeral rites in China. The segment caught the BLINKS' attention in India but for the wrong reasons. The national television channel aired a special segment about the "Chinese strippers" but used a clip of BLACKPINK. The footage used featured Lisa and Jennie performing during the 'In Your Area' concert.

The misrepresentation has left BLINKS in India and internationally upset and angry. The Official Indian BLACKPINK Fanbase tweeted, "This is a shameful act by a popular news channel degrading idols image and nationally broadcasting it on their segment ROCHAK ROMANCHAK. Also the news that has been displayed contains performance of Lisa and Jennie during their solo performance in 'In Your Area' concert."

Following this, several fans expressed their disappointment towards the channel. "This is so shameful! They're calling them stripers and chinese is clearly racism and disrespectful," a fan tweeted. "An indian channel just stated blackpink as chinese strippers and included jennie and lisa's stages from their concerts, this is f**king defamation yg needs to see this. I am so disgusted by this behavior," another tweet read. "This is disgusting & disrespectful to BLACKPINK and using Jennie & Lisa is highly disrespectful. Please apologize to BLACKPINK for false information & defamation!!" an international BLACKPINK fan tweeted.

Following the backlash, the channel tweeted, "We stand by our story, however by mistake or call it a technical error, a wrong video got uploaded, we have withdrawn the said video clip the moment we came to know about it. We have been honest to our stories, what we air, would always stand by it. We regret for this tech error."

