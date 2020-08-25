  1. Home
BLACKPINK ft Selena Gomez Ice Cream: Jennie channels her inner Barbie in D3 poster & we're in awe of her hair

BLACKPINK recently unveiled Ice Cream D-3 Poster which features Jennie channelling her inner barbie sporting candy floss hair colour. Ice Cream is going to be one single to remember as BLACKPINK collabed with Selena Gomez.
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez is a dream collaboration for BLINKS and Selenators and that's exactly what they're getting in three days. While it was earlier speculated that the mystery artist featuring in BLACKPINK's new single Ice Cream was none other Gomez, it was fairly recent when the big news was confirmed by both parties. Since the two artists are very admirable of each other's works, it comes as no surprise that a collab was taking place between the musical powerhouses.

Now, as we're counting down the days for Ice Cream to finally drop, the D-3 poster was shared for BLINKS to go gaga over. Yesterday, it was Jisoo leaving us enchanted with her cosy, rainbow avatar and now it's Jennie's turn to bask in the spotlight. Channelling her inner Barbie, the 24-year-old rapper adorned a floral pink knitted sweater along with red, yellow and green striped shorts while her perfect embellished nails and pink fuzzy socks completed the fun look. Moreover, it was the SOLO rapper's candy floss hair with colour with blue streaks that left us in awe.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-3 Poster featuring Jennie below:

Leave it to Jennie to leave BLINKS besotted with her stunning avatar!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream to drop on August 28? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Ice Cream marks the second step in BLACKPINK's three-part comeback. The first step saw the girls dropping the pre-release single How You Like That while the third step will be the release of their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album.

