  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BLACKPINK How You Like That: Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo bring the roof down on Jimmy Fallon's show

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo drop a stunning rendition of their latest track How You Like That on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Check it out.
7892 reads Mumbai
Jimmy Fallon,Hollywood,BLACKPINK,How You Like ThatBLACKPINK How You Like That: Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo bring the roof down on Jimmy Fallon's show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo came together for a debut performance of their latest track How You Like That for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s at Home Edition. The K-Pop girl group dropped the mind-blowing performance just a day after releasing the song on June 26. In addition to turning heads with their fierce rendition, the ladies also joined Jimmy for a fun Try Not to Laugh challenge and watched a couple of hilarious clips while doing their best to not laugh.

The South Korean quartet’s latest EDM and hip-hop inspired track comes with an uplifting message. "We sang to give the message of not being daunted by dark situations and to not lose the confidence and strength to stand up again," BBC quoted Jisoo as saying in a pre-release press conference. The girl group dropped the song with a music video that perfectly complements the tone of the song and Blackpink hallmark. The MV is about colourful and elaborate sets features a stunning ensemble dance sequence in the end.

Check out Blackpink’s appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon here:

This marked Blackpink’s first song after a year-long hiatus. The track is their first solo single since the girl group released Kill This Love in April of 2019. Recently, the quartet featured on Lady Gaga's latest music album Chromatica's track Sour Candy. With their latest music video, the Korean band ended up setting a new record for the biggest music video premiere on YouTube. More than 1.65 million fans tuned in for the premiere, breaking BTS’s record.

Credits :The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonBBCYouTubeGETTY IMAGES

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement