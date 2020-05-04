BLACKPINK: Jennie breaks the Internet by posting 59 selfies in 15 minutes; BLINKS in awe of her fashion sense

BLACKPINK member Jennie, who is known as a rising fashionista, posted 59 selfies in 15 minutes on Instagram leaving BLINKS in a state of complete unrest. Check out Jennie acing her fashion game in the selfies below.

BLACKPINK, over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands in recent history! With their addictive tunes and choreography, the four members - Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo - have made a memorable mark on a global scale! For Jennie, the 24-year-old rapper has also been stepping it up when it comes to her fashion game and was the talk of the town recently for her recent Instagram selfies, which is breaking the Internet and for good reason!

In nine back-to-back IG posts, Jendeukie shared a staggering 59 selfies in 15 minutes modeling different outfits to style her Gentle Monster sunglasses. From rocking a mesh dress and a white crop top to showing us how it's done in a denim jacket and a slip dress, BLINKS couldn't keep calm over Jennie's fashion game, which was tuned up to a 100. Each IG post raked three million likes on an average and continues to be a trending topic on Twitter with the fandom going gaga over Queen J!

Check out Jennie's 59 selfies in 15 minutes on Instagram below:

A rising fashion icon, indeed!

Here's how BLINKS reacted to Jennie's gorgeous selfies below:

jennie kim posted 59 photos in 15 minutes as fast as her rap in 4d pic.twitter.com/jFhjnybVAx — manifesting #BP1 June 2020 (@jugheadth) May 1, 2020

I think we can all agree that Jennie Kim has changed the game pic.twitter.com/ZTGRkeMNdd — bat (@jengod_) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue Korea, when Jennie was asked if she would like to launch her own fashion line like Rihanna; someone she has been inspired by in her trainee days, the rapper revealed, "I haven’t thought of it yet, but I would want to portray a comfortable and natural side of myself if I were to start my own fashion brand. A brand that people can wear easily and comfortably rather than an extravagant one," via Soompi.

Moreover, BLACKPINK is all set for their comeback in June 2020 as YG Entertainment revealed in a statement, via Naver, "It is planned for BLACKPINK to have a comeback in June. Once we have decided on a specific date, we plan to inform the fans first. Thank you."

