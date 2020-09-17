BLACKPINK: Jennie gushes about Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé; Recalls how girl group bonded during their training days

BLACKPINK members feature on the cover of ELLE US. In the interview for the magazine, Jennie opened about her thoughts on Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé. The band discussed their training days and showered BLINKS with love.

BLACKPINK was already in our area but now, they are on the cover of ELLE US. The Korean girl group, featuring Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé have come a long way since their inception in 2016. The singers are breaking records, collaborating with numerous American artists, with Selena Gomez being the latest, and now, they feature on the prestigious magazine where they are being compared with legendary pop icon The Spice Girls in regard to cultural impact, massive fanbase, and global popularity.

As the feature piece gushed about the women, their style and their music, it also featured a portion where Jennie walked down the memory lane and recalled watching Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé join the band. The singer, who studied in New Zealand, was the first member to become a part of the group. She was joined by Lisa, whose dancing she compared with a robot. "She memorized everything in seconds," Jennie said.

Lisa chipped in to add that her mother said the singer was always singing and dancing as a child while pretending to hold a mic. Speaking about Jisoo, Jennie said that the singer and K-drama actress was eager to learn everything which motivated Jennie as well. Rosé completed the group and in the words of Jennie, she gave the group "the meaning of what music was supposed to do.” Given that Rosé was born and raised in Australia, the singer said Jennie helped her adjust to the cultural differences.

The singer also opened up about the members' days during training. BLINKS would know that the members have stayed together since their days of training. Following their training, the members would head back home, order food and talk about how "scary" their teachers were. "And just like how kids at school become friends, we just got along. It was very easy—we didn’t really have to try," Jennie said.

Jisoo also opened about the love the band receives from BLINKS. She said they are moved by their fans. "We feel their sadness and happiness. We’re deeply connected," she said.

