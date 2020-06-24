BLACKPINK: Jennie, Rosé, Lisa & Jisoo's dramatic visuals take center stage in How You Like That MV Teaser

We're just two days away from BLACKPINK's official comeback and BLINKS can't keep calm as the How You Like That MV Teaser was shared to leave them a curious mess. Check out the breathtaking 19 seconds teaser below.

The countdown has begun as we're just two days away from the comeback of the year! Yes, BLACKPINK is all set to rule over the music industry one more time after more than a year and BLINKS could not be happier for their idols. This time, we'll be getting a three-part comeback with the first step being the pre-release single, How You Like That, which drops on June 26. Following How You Like That will be a special format track in July or August with the final step being BLACKPINK's first official album release in September.

Over the past few days, Twitter has been flooded with concept posters and teasers for How You Like That and we're already predicting the track to be a chart-topping, record-breaking song. Giving us a larger sneak peek today, i.e. June 24, BLINKS were treated with a breathtaking 19 seconds How You Like That MV Teaser that is sure to tickle your curious bones. The dramatic aesthetics with the temple backdrop along with the members - Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo - edging to their wild avatars is a major highlight of the gripping teaser.

Check out How You Like That MV Teaser featuring BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo below:

We're not going to be ready for How You Like That!

What did you think of BLACKPINK's How You Like That MV Teaser? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be performing How You Like That for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the same day as the song's release.

Credits :YouTube

