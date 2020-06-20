BLACKPINK: Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa & Rosé enthrall in new posters; To perform How You Like That 1st on THIS show

We're just six days away from BLACKPINK's comeback as the pre-release track, How You Like That, drops next week. Check out the members' enthralling Title Posters #3 and find out which talk show BLACKPINK will first perform the highly-awaited track.

BLACKPINK is gearing up for their long-awaited comeback as BLINKS have been demanding for one, for more than a year. Their last released work was the super successful Kill This Love EP, which was a massive chart-topper and increased the Korean girl group's international fanbase. Their three-part comeback in 2020 kickstarts with the pre-release single, How You Like That, dropping on June 26, 2020, followed by a special format track in July or August and finally culminating with the release of their first official album in September.

Speaking of How You Like That, BLINKS are being teased with some stunning posters that have jaws dropping due to the gorgeousness of the members. In the recently released Title Posters #3, we see Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé leaving us enthralled in neon-tinted posters that keep us up close and personal with them. While we're also silently obsessing over Jisoo and Jennie's manicured nails along with their striking eyes, Lisa and Rosé too leave us enchanted with their mesmerising looks. It's almost like a hypnotic feeling when we see these posters.

Check out BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé's Title Posters #3 for How You Like That below:

Can June 26 be here already?!

Meanwhile, towards the end of one of his recent episodes, Jimmy Fallon revealed that BLACKPINK will be performing How You Like That for the first time ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on the same day as the song's release. This will be the first time that BLACKPINK will be appearing on the popular talk show as the K-pop band has earlier performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America.

