BLACKPINK: Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa & Rosé hype up How You Like That with Concept Teaser Video and Credit Poster

In four days, BLINKS will be going gaga over BLACKPINK's pre-release track, How You Like That. Check out the trendy Concept Teaser Video and Credit Poster, for the highly-anticipated song, featuring the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé.
BLACKPINK's How You Like That drops on June 26, 2020.BLACKPINK's How You Like That drops on June 26, 2020.
BLINKS have been famished for more than a year and finally, their prayers have been heard! In just a few days, BLACKPINK will reclaim their throne as the Queens of the Music Industry while taking over the charts around the world. On June 26, the Korean girl group will be dropping their pre-release track, How You Like That, which kickstarts their three-part comeback. Post the release of How You Like That, BLACKPINK will drop another special format track in July or August which will be followed by the release of their first official album.

For the past few days, BLACKPINK's official Twitter account has been sharing posters and videos to hype up the highly-awaited song. Yesterday, the Concept Teaser Video for How You Like That saw the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé - looking bold and beautiful in their mannequin avatars. What fans are especially looking forward to is the fierceness of their comeback and just how powerful their return is truly going to be. Moreover, today, the Credit Poster was unveiled with the girls bringing forward their A-game in terms of their fashion sense. How You Like That is written by Teddy and Danny Chung and composed and produced by Teddy, R.Tee and 24.

Check out BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé's Concept Teaser Video and Credit Poster for How You Like That below:

We can't wait for June 26 to grace us already!

Are you excited to listen to BLACKPINK's How You Like That? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will be performing How You Like That for the first time ever on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

