BLACKPINK: Jisoo shares she has been marathoning Goblin; REVEALS why she likes watching dramas with Lisa

BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who recently bagged her first leading role in Snowdrop, revealed in an interview that she enjoys watching dramas with her bandmate Lisa. Currently, the duo is watching Goblin and It's Okay to Not Be Okay.
BLINKS have been rejoicing on social media ever since the happy news broke out about Jisoo bagging a lead role in the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop which is being directed and written by Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi, both of SKY Castle fame. Instantly, the 25-year-old singer became a worldwide trend as fans can't wait to see more of Jisoo's acting chops. Jisoo has earlier made cameo appearances in Song Joong-ki's Arthdal Chronicles and Kim Soo-hyun's The Producers.

Speaking of dramas, in a recent interview with Marie Claire Korea, via Allkpop, Jisoo was asked which TV shows she has been watching on her days off. Jisoo mentioned her bandmate Lisa and how the two have been eating meals together a lot these days and because the latter watches dramas while she's eating, the former ends up watching them as well. So, what are Lisoo's current picks? Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun and Lee Dong-wook's Goblin and Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji and Oh Jung-se's It's Okay to Not Be Okay, the latter of which Lisa is a big fan of.

"But the thing is, I'm more interested in watching Lisa watch her dramas than the actual drama's storyline. Lisa's reactions while watching dramas is the killing point. She's too cute," Jisoo quipped to Marie Claire Korea about her close friend.

We adore this friendship and how!

Meanwhile, speaking of It's Okay to Not Be Okay, BLACKPINK got some sweet mentions in the last few episodes; from Sang-tae (Jung-se) talking about the quartet's popularity to How You Like That playing in the background.

