BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky: Netflix's 1st K pop documentary on girl group's journey to release on THIS date

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which is an upcoming documentary on BLACKPINK, comes out a few days after their first official album BLACKPINK: The Album's release date. Read below for all the exciting details.

Get ready to light up the sky with BLACKPINK as BLINKS are in for a big treat! 2020 may have been a dull time for most of us, but BLACKPINK made the most of the year with an epic three-part comeback which culminates with the release of their first official studio album titled BLACKPINK: The Album. So far, How You Like That and Ice Cream with Selena Gomez has been released and both are breaking records for the South Korean girl group.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie's journey to becoming BLACKPINK is something we're all curious about. While on many occasions the members have spoken candidly about their story, we're getting a deeper inside look with BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, Netflix's first K-pop documentary. Directed by Caroline Suh of Salt Fat Acid Heat fame, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will be releasing on October 14, just a few days after BLACKPINK: The Album drops. As for what the documentary content will be, according to Naver TV via Soompi, we'll get an in-depth look at BLACKPINK's journey and rapid rise to fame since their successful debut in 2016.

Moreover, BLINKS will have access to BLACKPINK's never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes stories from their dorm life and backstage events. Each member will also be interviewed as they give us a first-hand experience of what it's like to be a part of BLACKPINK. Moreover, the documentary will lead up to their iconic Coachella performance in 2019.

"We can’t wait to share our personal stories with BLINKS all over the world... We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years," BLACKPINK shared excitedly in a statement.

Check out the intriguing tease at BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky below:

Can October 14 come soon already because we can't keep calm!

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album releases on October 2.

