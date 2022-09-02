BLACKPINK accused of lip-syncing at MTV VMAs 2022; Fans outraged

On August 28, 2022, BLACKPINK, the popular K-pop girl band, performed for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards show in New Jersey. Although it was a merry-ride for the band's fandom known as BLINK, the popular magazine Variety called out the girl band and stated that they lip-synced the songs in their performance. Not only that, but the reputed magazine also called the musical group "repeat offenders." Check out the full story here!

BLACKPINK lip-synced at the MTV VMAs 2022, alleges Variety

In a recent article, listing "The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs", Variety author Thania Garcia put BLACKPINK and a couple of other artists who performed at the awards show under scrutiny, calling them "repeat offenders." The magazine stated that although BLACKPINK members "devoted attention to their killer dance routines", they lip-synced their songs.

Even though the author pointed out the "tricky" business and the amount of hard work that goes into the award shows, fans were outraged by the magazine's allegations. While some of them went on to criticize Variety for spreading misinformation, BLINK (BLACKPINK fandom) members, which is one of the most popular fan groups in the industry, straight up stated that the magazine is doing it for clickbait and knows how the fans will react.

Many fans rose to defend their favorite K-pop band BLACKPINK, pointing out that the members, Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa, did not lip-sync their performance. The fans stated that they could hear the band members hitting their mics and breathing onto them. Several BLINK members also took their opinions and complains to the article's comments section, bashing the publication for their allegations.

Now, it is true that BLACKPINK used AR (All-Recorded), which is commonly used in award shows to enhance the live performances of artists. However, it is not synonymous with lip-syncing. It is essentially pre-recorded back vocals and music that plays in the background.

Following this, many pointed out that Brazilian singer Anitta and rapper Flo Milli, other artists who were listed by Variety, also did not lip-sync. In fact, many outraged individuals took to Twitter to demand an apology from Variety for falsely accusing BLACKPINK and the other artists of lip-syncing.

You can check out the entire performance of BLACKPINK's new album song "Pink Venom" at the MTV VMAs attached right below. Also, let us know your opinions on it in the comments below.

