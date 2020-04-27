BLACKPINK: Lisa gets apology from dancer Cierra Nichols for false plagiarism accusation; READ FULL STATEMENT

Cierra Nichols, a dancer, accused BLACKPINK member Lisa of copying her choreography in a recent performance video. However, BLINKS came to Lisa's rescue and pointed out the false accusation of plagiarism which led to Cierra posting a public apology on Instagram.

Cierra Nichols, a popular dancer on YouTube, had recently accused BLACKPINK member Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban of copying her choreography! On April 20, 2020, Lisa had shared a dance performance video to QUIN and 6lack's popular dance track Mushroom Chocolate on her personal YouTube channel Lilifilm Official. Lisa's gorgeous dance moves with the aesthetic backdrop gained an impressive 14 million views and counting. Cierra took to her Instagram stories to accuse Lisa of plagiarising her dance moves from a previous video by the dancer.

"In today’s episode of 'Let’s Steal from Black People,' a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us," Cierra wrote on her Instagram Stories. Not taking things lightly, BLINKS came to Lisa's rescue and pointed out that the dance moves were choreographed by Cheshir Ha, who was given the proper credits in the description section of "LILI's FILM #3 - LISA Dance Performance Video." Owning up to her mistake, Cierra issues a public apology to Lisa for her rash accusations.

Check out Cierra Nichols' public apology to BLACKPINK member Lisa for falsely accusing her of plagiarism below:

Cierra wrote, "Hello everyone, I want to take the time to clarify recent comments I made that have affected more than myself. First, I apologize to everyone who has been directly affected by this; Lisa of BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment, Chesir and Bloc Talent Agency. My recent comments in no way represent them and who they are as an entity. Being an artist, I feel very deeply for my craft which led me to say things I felt compassionate about, but most certainly could have been better delivered and should not have been delivered when I was emotionally charged and without serious thought put forth before doing so. At this point, I take great responsibility for the aftermath. Considering the times we are in and even more so after; I, nor anyone, should make hateful comments, threats, or harass anyone."

"This was a lesson to be mindful and a reminder to respect my fellow persons' physical and mental well being. I've learned a great amount from this experience and that grace and humility is always the answer. After serious comparison, I will state that there may have been some similarities in regards to the movement but will say for the record that it was not copied by the choreographer or by Lisa the artist. With love, Cierra Nichols," Nichols concluded.

