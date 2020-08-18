BLACKPINK member Jisoo bags her first leading role in Snowdrop headed by SKY Castle director and screenwriter

  1. Home
In some good news, BLACKPINK member Jisoo is all set to show off her acting chops as the singer has bagged her first leading role in SKY Castle director-screenwriter's next K-drama, Snowdrop.
BLACKPINK is definitely owning 2020 in the best of ways. After BLINKS waited for more than a year for their comeback, the quartet proved that they're still the best in town. As a part of their three-part comeback, we got the pre-release single How You Like That while on August 28, the highly-awaited collaboration with Selena Gomez will be out for the world to consume. Besides owning the music industry, it seems like Jisoo, in particular, is planning to floor her fans with her acting chops.

Bagging her first leading role is Jisoo as revealed by MyDaily via Soompi. The 25-year-old singer has been cast as the female lead in Snowdrop, which is the tentative title for the upcoming JTBC drama. Furthermore, the project is being undertaken by SKY Castle's director and writer Jo Hyun-tak and Yoo Hyun-mi. While Kim Hye-joon of Kingdom fame was considering an offer to star in the upcoming series back in June, there hasn't been an update on the same as of yet. Confirming Jisoo's casting was BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment, who revealed, "It is true that Jisoo is starring in the new drama Snowdrop."

Are you excited for Jisoo's first lead role in Snowdrop? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Last year, Jisoo made a cameo appearance as Saenarae, Saya's (Song Joong-ki) old first love in Arthdal Chronicles. Moreover, Jisoo also had a cameo in The Producers which starred Kim Soo-hyun.

Credits :My Daily,Soompi

