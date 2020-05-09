BLACKPINK member Lisa receiving death threats; YG Entertainment releases statement and will take strong action

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been receiving death threats as revealed by the Thailand Embassy in Korea. YG Entertainment is currently monitoring the situation and ensures BLINKS that strict action will be taken against these death threats.

When you're a popular figure, you're met with immense fan love, fame and fortune. However, the downside of being a prominent personality is that you are always under the watchful eye at every nook and corner. And where there's love, there's also hate and trolling and sometimes, it gets even worse. Sometimes, there are death threats involved. For BLACKPINK member Lisa, the 23-year-old singer has been receiving death threats which has left BLINKS very concerned for their idol.

In a tweet by the Thailand Embassy in Korea, the death threats to Lisa were confirmed. "From May 2 to 6, we have received many e-mails and Direct Messages (DMs) regarding the threats made online against Lisa’s life. We have notified her agency YG Entertainment," their tweet read, as per the English translation by Soompi. Not taking the death threats lightly, YG Entertainment is looking into the dangerous matter with hawkeyes and also released a statement to give BLINKS some peace of mind.

"At YG Entertainment, we are doing our best for the safety and protection of our artists and fans. We are aware of this current situation, and not only are we doing our own constant monitoring, but we are also collecting and going through information sent to us by fans. We will be taking strong action against these threats," YG Entertainment's statement read.

Check out the Thailand Embassy in Korea's tweet on Lisa receiving death threats below:

We hope Lisa is safe and sound!

On a lighter note, BLACKPINK is all set to make their highly-awaited comeback in June 2020, which would mark their first return after more than a year as Kill This Love released in April 2019. "BLACKPINK is scheduled to make a June comeback. Once the exact date has been finalized, we will officially share the news with fans first. Thank you," YG Entertainment had said in a statement, via Soompi.

