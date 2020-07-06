  1. Home
BLACKPINK mesmerise us in How You Like That dance video; BLINKS hail Jennie for dancing well with ankle injury

The dance performance video for How You Like That featuring BLACKPINK members was unveiled today and we can't get over the crisp choreography. BLINKS were particularly cheering for Jennie who performed incredibly in spite of recovering from an ankle injury and knee bruises.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 12:13 pm
"BLACKPINK in your area!" BLINKS, it's time to fall in love with the Korean girl group all over again as the dance performance video for their comeback single, How You Like That, is here to slay. For the unversed, June 2020 saw the highly-awaited comeback by BLACKPINK as the pre-release single, How You Like That, was unveiled for the world to consume. Moreover, the music video of the addictive track has already garnered an impressive 227 million views in just 10 days.

Now, we have the dance performance video to break the replay button, one more time. Taking their choreography to the next level, we see Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo showing off their synchronised dance moves for How You Like That which leaves us wanting to recreate it ASAP. The gorgeous women look impeccable in their dance attires with Rosé killing it as per usual in her trademark crop and sweatpants combo while Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo opted for black shorts. Jennie and Lisa almost match with their crop top that had white borders in its sleeves while Jisoo opts for a full-sleeved collar shirt. Moreover, Lisa and Jisoo sported matching black sneakers while Rosé and Jennie twinned in white sneakers.

Check out How You Like That Dance Performance Video featuring BLACKPINK members below:

Like we needed another reason to fall under the enchanting spell of BLACKPINK!

Meanwhile, BLINKS were all praises for Jennie's dance moves, in particular, who has been recovering from an ankle injury along with some knee bruises. It was in their reality show, 24/365 with BLACKPINK Ep 1, when the SOLO singer revealed that her ankle was injured during a workout session and that she had to tape it up. You can see the tape and knee pads being worn by Jennie in the How You Like That Dance Performance Video. However, that didn't dull the 24-year-old rapper from killing it on the dance floor.

Check out how BLINKS reacted to Jennie's impressive dance moves in spite of recovering from an ankle injury below:

What did you think of How You Like That Dance Performance Video? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

