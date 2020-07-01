BLACKPINK now holds 3 Guinness World Records Titles previously held by BTS thanks to How You Like That

BLACKPINK achieves five Guinness World Records Titles courtesy How You Like That. Three of these records were previously held by BTS.

BLACKPINK asked "How You Like That" and it seems fans responded by helping them set records and new milestones. It has hardly been a week since the K-Pop girl group released their comeback. The song sees Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie return after almost a year and a half wait. While BLINKS showered the band with love, helping BLACKPINK to break a record previously held by BTS, it has now been revealed the band now holds five Guinness World Records Titles thanks to their comeback.

As reported by Soompi, BLACKPINK has been crowned with the Guinness World Records for the “Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours”, “Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours,” and “Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.” How You Like That recorded a 24-hour count of 86.3 million, as confirmed by YouTube.

The three records were achieved by BTS for their music video “Boy With Luv.” The Bangtan Boys video boasted of 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours. How You Like That has also earned the title of “Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube.” The vibrant video has also achieved the “Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube.” YouTube revealed the BLACKPINK song set the record with 1.66 million simultaneous viewers. BTS' ON held the record previously with 1.54 million concurrent viewers.

This is just the first part of their three-part comeback. Imagine how many records BLACKPINK could break with their other two songs? We cannot wait to watch it! Congratulations BLACKPINK!

