BLACKPINK replaces Marshmello as 2nd most subscribed artist on YouTube; Ranks 1 spot behind Justin Bieber

BLACKPINK has just broken their record by ranking as the second most subscribed artist on YouTube, leaving behind the likes of Marshmello, Ed Sheeran, and more.

BLACKPINK’s YouTube subscriber count continues to rise through the ranks! On September 29, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel had surpassed 48.8 million subscribers. This puts BLACKPINK past American DJ Marshmello as the artist with the second most subscribers on YouTube. The only other artist on YouTube with more subscribers is Justin Bieber, who currently has 57.2 million subscribers.

In August, following the release of How You Like That, the group’s long-awaited comeback that broke several YouTube records at the time, BLACKPINK surpassed Eminem to become the fourth most subscribed artist. After the release of their Ice Cream collaboration with Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK surpassed Ed Sheeran to be the third most subscribed artist on YouTube. BLACKPINK achieved their new milestone of the second most subscribed artist on YouTube with just a few days left until the release of their first full-length album on October 2.

In case you missed it, the pop group teased fans aka BLINKS with a glimpse into their upcoming album. While the tracklist had been sort of leaked in the past, the official BLACKPINK - The Album Tracklist was unveiled by the members on Twitter with the Cardi B collab confirmed for Bet You Wanna. Lovesick Girls, which is the title track of BLACKPINK - The Album was already announced yesterday but BLINKS were pleasantly surprised and excited to see Jisoo and Jennie getting co-writing credits with the latter even taking part in producing the title song. Other songs to look forward to include Pretty Savage, Crazy Over You, Love To Hate Me and You Never Know. We also have the inclusion of their recent hits How You Like That and Ice Cream with Selena Gomez.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: The Album's Tracklist finally unveiled with Cardi B collab; Jisoo, Jennie help write Lovesick Girls

Share your comment ×