BLACKPINK reveal the release date of their new single; Yet to confirm if mystery collab artist is Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK revealed when their next single is dropping this month by sharing a funky release poster. However, the song title and mystery artist collaborating with the quartet is yet to be unveiled.

August will be ending on an incredible note courtesy of BLACKPINK. The global phenomenon i.e. the South Korean girl group made their highly-awaited comeback in June 2020 with the pre-release single How You Like That. To further leave BLINKS excited before the release of their first official studio album BLACKPINK The Album, we'll be getting a new single this month. Now, we have the release date for the untitled song and it's sure to get you more excited for the next coming days.

Unveiling a release poster, BLACKPINK revealed that their new single drops on August 28, 2020. The poster is similar to the teaser poster of the upcoming track as Jisoo opts for floral wear with a sunflower in hand to keep her company. Jennie's pout is too cute to handle as she poses with a half-eaten pomegranate. Lisa's adorableness comes beaming through with a red cherry in tow while Rosé is propless and lets her attitude do all the talking. Judging by the posters that have come out so far, we're expecting a funky, retro song to jam too and we can't wait.

Meanwhile, there's still a 'Featuring ?' in the latest poster with BLACKPINK yet to confirm if the mystery artist collaborating for their new single is Selena Gomez.

Check out the groovy release poster for BLACKPINK's new poster below:

We can't wait for August 28 to come already!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's mystery collab artist for new single revealed to be Selena Gomez? YG Entertainment has THIS to say

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's new single? Who do you think the mystery artist collaborating with BLACKPINK is? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK The Album releases on October 2, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×