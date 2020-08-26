  1. Home
BLACKPINK Rewind: When Justin Bieber followed Lisa on Instagram and the internet couldn't handle it

Last year, BLACKPINK visited the US to perform at Coachella. At the time, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa crossed paths with numerous international stars. Soon after, Justin Bieber followed Lisa on Instagram.
BLACKPINK has a huge fan following. While the fandom, aka BLINKS, is spread across numerous countries, the girl group has fans even in Hollywood. From Khalid to Jaden Smith, several international stars from the west have confessed they adore Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Billie Eilish went a step further by announcing that she has a crush on "Jennie". While these stars have openly spoken about their love for the band, Justin Bieber left BLINKS screaming when he quietly hit the follow button on Lisa's Instagram. 

The international singer caught BLINKS off-guard when he followed Lisa on Instagram last summer. According to AllKPop, the Instagram activity was noticed after Justin was seen hanging out with Jennie and Rosé at Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' performance last year. The Instagram activity caused a social media frenzy. 

Check out a few of BLINKS' reactions from the time below: 

While it was a moment to remember, Lisa refrained from following him back. It's not just Justin, Lisa has opted to not follow anyone, not even her fellow BLACKPINK members, on Instagram and maintains it even today. While Lisa, or for that matter Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé don't follow anyone on Instagram, they did feature in a post with Selena Gomez as the five ladies promoted their upcoming collaboration, Ice Cream. 

In a video teaser of their upcoming track, Selena and the ladies join on a video call where the members and the pop star gush about each other. "We're really glad that you're on it because we've been a big fan of you for a long time," Rosé tells Selena. "I've been a fan of you guys so this is a big, big dream for me," the singer replied. 

Ice Cream drops on August 28. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

