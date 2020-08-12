BLACKPINK Rewind: When Selena Gomez touched Jisoo with her pleasant nature during their first interaction

BLACKPINK confirmed they are collaborating with Selena Gomez for their new song. Before BLINKS are treated to the song, here's a look at the time when Jisoo gushed about the Come and Get It hitmaker.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez confirmed that they are collaborating for a new single. The artists confirmed that they were dropping their new single later this month. While BLINKS are eagerly awaiting to watch the duo break records with their song, fans of the South Korean girl gang are aware that this isn't the first time that Selena has crossed paths with BLACKPINK, well at least with Jisoo and Rosé. The BLACKPINK members met Selena at the Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Show in New York.

The trio posed for a picture and interacted a bit. Following the iconic moment, in one of her interactions with fans, Jisoo opened up about her experience of meeting Selena. She told fans that she was moved by the Come and Get It hitmaker's pleasant nature. Via Koreaboo, Jisoo recalled, "Selena Gomez? Right, we said hello and took pictures together. I was touched because she was so kind."

Jisoo further added that she looked up to the former Disney star since the former was young. She added that the meet was one of the most memorable interactions of her life. "I got to meet a singer that I’ve seen since I was young, and I got to talk to her and take pictures with her. It was all very nice," she said.

We wonder how the members felt after working with Selena on a song! We cannot wait to hear everything that went down to bring the collaboration to life. YG Entertainment confirmed the collab in a statement earlier today. "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album and is excited to share the new song with fans," the statement read.

The new song will drop on August 28. Are you ready for SelPink to take over your area?!

