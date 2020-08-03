BLACKPINK: Rosé attributes Lisa for inspiring her to be a better dancer and the latter's reaction is PRICELESS

During 24/365 with BLACKPINK Ep 5, Rosé revealed that Lisa was her inspiration to become a better dancer during their trainee days. Check out the episode below to see how the latter had the cutest reaction to the compliment given by her bandmate.

2020 has been very kind to BLINKS as BLACKPINK kickstarted their highly-awaited comeback in June with the pre-release single How You Like That. In what will be a three-part comeback for the ladies, we'll see a new single releasing this month followed by the release of their first official studio album, BLACKPINK: The Album. But, that's not all! To give us a more personal look at their life as a world-famous Korean girl group, we have 24/365 with BLACKPINK, a weekly reality show.

In 24/365 with BLACKPINK Ep 5, we see the members talk passionately about their trainee days which was filled with hard work, determination and overcoming many struggles. Rosé, whose dancing skills is something we're in awe of, confessed to never having danced before she became a trainee "I had never danced before I became a trainee. Jennie taught me the basic moves when I first started off as a trainee. I started off with the basic moves. But, I was like 'What on earth am I doing right now?,'" to which Jennie quipped back, "She kept saying, 'This is my first time doing this.'" The two proceeded to hilariously show a shoulder move that they had to keep learning.

"Yeah we had to practice the basic moves for months," Jisoo added. Furthermore, Rosé revealed that she was inspired by Lisa to become a better dancer. "I had a mental breakdown because we had to do that for months. But I started wanting to dance well after seeing Lisa dance. She was so good at dancing and I thought 'I want to be good just like her,'" Rosé admitted which saw a baffled expression from Lisa as she stared at Jisoo shyly.

"Lisa was always known as a good dancer," Jennie commented which had Lisa blushing like an adorable angel.

Watch 24/365 with BLACKPINK Ep 5 below:

We totally get why Rosé would be enamoured by Lisa! All you have to do is watch a few Lilifilm videos to get all the proof.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK: The Album drops on October 2, 2020, while rumours are rife that the mystery artist collaborating with BLACKPINK for their single to be out this month is none other than Selena Gomez.

