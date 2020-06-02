BLACKPINK: Rosé, Lisa or Jisoo, which singer's solo song you cannot wait to listen to? VOTE NOW

YG Entertainment has announced Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo are releasing their solo tracks. While we are excited about all the three solo tracks, if you had to pick one singer's solo song that you cannot wait to stream, who would it be?

BLINKS had a great start to the week when YG Entertainment made a special announcement regarding BLACKPINK. Fans of the K-Pop band were preparing themselves for a three-part comeback this year put together by the talented Korean girl group. And now, for some more good news, the talent management agency has confirmed that singers Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo are releasing their solo tracks as well. Jennie has released her solo track in November 2018. The statement revealed that Rosé has worked on her solo track for over a year now.

"Rosé’s solo works have already been completed, and its release date is planned to be in September after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album," the statement confirmed. Whereas, the agency also gave fans an update about Lisa and Jisoo's solo tracks as well. YG revealed that Lisa’s "amazing" solo single is in place and is ready to be released. The management is working on Jisoo's track and it should be ready as well.

"We ask for your understanding on taking more time than expected, since we were planning to release multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single," YG's statement read. Explaining the reason behind the wait, the agency said, "All the members agreed that BLACKPINK’s comeback as an entire group and their first-ever full-length album release is more important than anything." The agency added,

"The solo releases by the members will continue in sequential order, after the release of BLACKPINK’s first-ever full-length album release upcoming [sic] in September," the agency said. While the news about three solo tracks from the band members has left us excited, we wanted to know if you had to pick one singer's solo song that you cannot wait to stream, who would it be? Vote and let us know!

