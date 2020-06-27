BLACKPINK’s How You Like That music video scores the biggest premiere on YouTube; Breaks record set by BTS

BLACKPINK’s latest music video How You Like That broke BTS’s record by scoring the biggest premiere on YouTube. Read on to know more.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo dropped their latest track How You Like That and the music video ended up breaking a record set by BTS. The track marked Blackpink’s first song after a year-long hiatus. Their last solo single was Kill This Love and it came out in April 2019. The music video of the EDM and hip-hop inspired track came out on June 26, and it was an instant hit on YouTube. The track also has a hint of Arabic music that blends in smoothly in perfectly with the overall tone of the song.

The MV, featuring elaborate sets and a stunning ensemble dance sequence, is everything the fans were waiting for. With the music video, the K-Pop band ended up setting a new record for the biggest music video premiere on YouTube, BBC reported. The fans rushed to the video-sharing platform to watch the premiere, proving just how eagerly they were waiting for the girl band to drop a new song. More than 1.65 million fans tuned in for the premiere, breaking their fellow K-pop band BTS’s recent record. Earlier this year, the premiere of BTS’s video On attracted 1.54 million viewers.

Check out the video:

Shortly after releasing their highly anticipated Music Video, the band dropped a stunning rendition of How You Like That for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s at Home Edition. The girls also joined Jimmy for a fun Try Not to Laugh Challenge, and watched various hilarious clips while doing their best to not laugh. Most recently, the quartet featured on Lady Gaga’s latest music album Chromatica for her track Sour Candy.

