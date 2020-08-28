BLACKPINK sets new record as Ice Cream MV crosses 10 million views; Members want to perform with Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's collab Ice Cream is already setting records and it's just been a few hours. Moreover, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie spoke candidly about how much they loved working with Gomez.

BLACKPINK has officially crossed the second step in their three-part 2020 comeback and it's as epic as you would expect. This time, the quartet collabed with none other Selena Gomez with the end result being Ice Cream. We're sure BLINKS and Selenators would agree that we've got the summer anthem of 2020 in our hands and specifically it's the colourful, vibrant MV that we just can't get over. While Ice Cream is climbing up the iTunes charts all around the world, the music video is already breaking records.

According to Soompi, Ice Cream MV crossed 10 million views on YouTube in under three hours which led to BLACKPINK setting a new YouTube record for the fastest 10 million views for a music video by a Korean girl group. The previous record was also held by BLACKPINK itself for their pre-release single How You Like That (3 hours 40 minutes). Moreover, in four hours, BLACKPINK has already crossed 22 million views and 3.6 million likes. It's indeed a crazy achievement by the lovely ladies!

According to Naver via Soompi, during a recent interview to talk about Ice Cream, BLACKPINK gushed about working with Gomez. "We’re grateful to our many fans all over the world. We hope that in the future when we’re able to see you in person, we’ll be able to sing Ice Cream together with Selena Gomez on stage. We’ll be greeting you anew very soon, so until then, please stay healthy and happy as you listen to Ice Cream," the members shared.

What did you think of BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream MV? Share your exciting reactions with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ice Cream MV: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez give us a summer anthem straight out of our wildest imagination

Meanwhile, Ice Cream has already reached #1 on the India iTunes Top Songs chart and is also in the Top 10 on the US iTunes Top Songs chart.

Share your comment ×