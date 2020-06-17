BLACKPINK Title Posters 2: Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo look bewitching as Lisa's lip piercing steals the spotlight

BLACKPINK, who are currently gearing up for their highly-awaited comeback just dropped the title posters pt. 2 for their pre-release track, How You Like That. Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo show us how it's done with their bewitching avatars.

The time that BLINKS have been anxiously waiting for is finally going to take place in a few days and that's BLACKPINK's official comeback. It was in April 2019, when the Korean girl group released their EP, Kill This Love, that went on to top charts all around the world and elevated their success to new heights. After waiting for so long, BLINKS are finally getting the 2020 comeback that promises to be wild, exciting and tons of fun. Today, we got a look at How You Like That Title Posters #2.

For the unversed, How You Like That is BLACKPINK's pre-release single that will come out on June 26 and also marks the first installment of their three-part comeback which also features another special format track and their first official album release. In the new title posters, we get a slightly different look from yesterday's posters as the girls show off their deadly style. While we are still tripping over Rosé's lavender hair colour, it's her mesmerising eyes that do it for us this time along with the double ponytail hairdo. Similarly, if looks could kill, it would be with Jennie's gorgeous all-black avatar.

Lisa's black hair is back and the emo avatar is winning AF. However, BLINKS felt it was her lip piercing that truly stole the spotlight and we have to agree. Finally, we have the gorgeous Jisoo, whose mesmerising eyes could make anyone go weak in the knees.

Check out BLACKPINK How You Like That Title Posters #2 below:

Who run the world? BLACKPINK!

