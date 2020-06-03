BLACKPINK, TWICE or Red Velvet: Which is your favourite K pop girl group? VOTE NOW

BLACKPINK, TWICE and Red Velvet is currently the reigning queens when it comes to the K-pop girl groups with each band being wonderfully different in terms of their addictive music. Vote and comment below your favourite girl group from the three powerful choices.

The Korean Entertainment industry is growing popular by the day as it's earning a well deserved global fanbase thanks to the creativity overflowing and the unbelievable talent coming from there. Whether it be movies like Parasite making history, K-dramas breaking records or K-pop music finally getting the recognition it deserves, it's indeed an exciting time to be a hardcore fan. When it comes to Korean music, we have boy and girl groups showing artists around the world, as to how it's done. It's not just about singing as we get the whole performance package to get even more immersed in the lyrics and melodies.

When it comes to the Korean girl groups, currently reigning as the Queens of K-pop is BLACKPINK, TWICE and Red Velvet. It's just been five years since their debut but BLACKPINK is a force to be reckoned with as the band consists of four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. In fact, they were the first K-pop group to get one billion views on YouTube with their now-iconic hit, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. They're finally giving BLINKS a three-part comeback as there will be two songs releases (one in June, one in July or August) with the third part being their first official album release. Even globally, BLACKPINK has won at the E! People's Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards, thanks to millions and millions of BLINK members.

Then, we have TWICE, who recently released their ninth EP, More & More, which is topping the Melon and iTunes charts showing just how popular they are. Consisting of nine members - Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu - TWICE is truly one of the most successful K-pop girl groups in history as they have a very loyal fan following in ONCE. The K-pop band also dominated as winners in award shows like Mnet Asian Music Awards and Melon Music Awards.

Red Velvet, consisting of four members - Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri, has been in the industry for quite some time and has managed to spread their magic on a global scale as well, thanks to their addictive music. Last year, ReVeluv was treated exponentially as the band released The ReVe Festival Trilogy (The ReVe Festival: Day 1, The ReVe Festival: Day 2 and The ReVe Festival: Finale). They also won a Teen Choice Award proving their dominance on an international level.

