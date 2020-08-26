  1. Home
BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez Ice Cream D2 Poster: Lisa looks RED HOT flaunting colourful freckles and space buns

Taking over Ice Cream D-2 Poster is none other than BLACKPINK member Lisa, who looked red hot adorning colourful freckles and space buns. BLINKS are going gaga over the 23-year-old rapper's stunning avatar.
We can't contain our excitement as the collab of the year between BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez will be out on Friday. Titled Ice Cream, we're promised a summer anthem that will be all about some delectable fun. For BLACKPINK, Ice Cream is their second single (after How You Like That) to come out of a grand three-part comeback which culminates with BLACKPINK: The Album releasing on October 2. For Gomez, the 28-year-old singer comes fresh off of the success of her album Rare which topped the Billboard 200 upon release.

Commemorating the countdown with an Ice Cream D-2 Poster, we have the final piece of the puzzle being added to the quartet and that's Lisa. The 23-year-old rapper leaves BLINKS in a righteous mess with her red hot avatar that could make anyone go weak in their knees. Adorning a red embellished sweater over her shoulder, Lisa paired it with a matching bandeau top and a black floral crochet skirt which showed off her lean figure. Moreover, adding more spunk to the attire, Lisa sported space buns with bangs while colourful freckles on her face accentuated the overall look to perfection.

Check out BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream D-3 Poster featuring Lisa below:

Have mercy on BLINKS, Lisa!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez Ice Cream to drop on August 28? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during a recent video chat, BLACKPINK and Selena were all praises for the other as the latter gushed on working with the former, "I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys and so this is a big, big dream for me and I can’t wait," which had the idols blushing hard.

