BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez: YG Entertainment and singer FINALLY confirm collab with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa

After they rocked our world with How You Like That, BLACKPINK is all set to make a bang again and this time they have Selena Gomez for company. YG Entertainment has confirmed that members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa will be dropping their new single featuring Selena.

BLACKPINK is in your area and they've got Selena Gomez in tow this time! The South Korean girl group has finally confirmed that Selena Gomez is their mystery artist. The announcement came weeks after the K-media published a report revealing that the Come and Get It hitmaker is collaborating on a single with the group's members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Although BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment chose to remain tight-lipped about the report, they have now released the new poster featuring Selena's name and announced the single's release date.

In a statement published by Koreaboo, YG said, "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album and is excited to share the new song with fans.”

Selena too expressed her excitement over her collaboration with the South Korean girl group. Sharing the black and pink poster, with her name written in a golden font, on her Instagram, Selena said she was excited about the song. The single releases on August 28, 12 AM EST, and 1 PM KST! Check out the poster below:

Speaking of How You Like That, the BLACKPINK song has earned over 400 million views on YouTube. The BLACKPINK single with Selena will mark the girl group's second song ahead of their album BLACKPINK: The Album, to be released on October 2, 2020.

