BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez's upcoming single Ice Cream and BTS' Dynamite MV might have an itsy bitsy connection

Last week, BTS dropped their new single titled Dynamite. This week, BLINKS prepare to shower their love on BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's upcoming single Ice Cream.
What an amazing time to be a K-pop music fan! First, BTS dropped the group's new and first all-English song titled Dynamite. The music video made history on YouTube, making it the most-viewed MV on the platform within 24 hours and shattered streaming records following its debut on iTunes and Spotify. Now, BLACKPINK prepares to blow our minds with their collab featuring Selena Gomez. The track has been tiled Ice Cream with Selena, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa teasing the track. 

As we brace ourselves for the new music video, one of Selena's recent post caught our attention. The post, shared before the title was revealed, featured a truck with the nameplate reading, "Selpink." While we had our doubts at the time, as soon as YG Entertainment confirmed the title of the song, we were assured that it was an ice cream truck. It would be safe to say that an ice cream truck could feature in the music video. 

Now, what would that have to do with BTS' Dynamite music video? Well, if you look closely at the video released on Friday and the B-Side video released a few hours ago, an ice cream truck was spotted on the sets. While it might not necessarily mean that the exact same truck will be seen in the Ice Cream video but it could be a common prop between the two videos. 

If we could push the envelop a tad further and speculate based on the posters, BLACKPINK and Selena could also be walking down the retro road. Having said all this, these are mere speculations and we are as excited as the BLINKS to watch the Ice Cream MV. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

