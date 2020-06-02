BLACKPINK: YG Entertainment confirms Lisa's former manager stole 1 billion won from her; Wasted it on gambling

BLACKPINK member Lisa was swindled out of one billion won [USD 817,661] by a former manager, who wasted it on gambling. Read below to know what YG Entertainment had to share on the same.

As BLINKS prepare to finally welcome some brand new music from BLACKPINK, who are embarking on a three-part comeback from this month, there was some shocking revelation about Lisa that had fans worried. According to Market News, a manager anonymously named 'A' from YG Entertainment, who was close to Lisa, had swindled out from her a massive amount of one billion won (USD 817,661). The pretext given was to look into real estate opportunities for the 23-year-old singer but the money was instead wasted by the manager on gambling.

"Lisa is a foreign member of BLACKPINK, and she has been alone in Korea since she was young, so she can be very vulnerable to these kinds of things, such as economic ideals. It is very unfortunate that things like this are happening in the industry. It is a serious matter that can damage the image of [proper] Korean management," a source had shared with Market News. The story obviously blew up as BLINKS were furious on Lisa's behalf and demanded an explanation from YG Entertainment.

YG eventually put out a statement saying, "After looking into the matter, we confirmed that Lisa was a victim of fraud by former manager "A." According to Lisa’s wishes to settle this amicably, as the former manager was someone Lisa had trusted, Manager “A” has reimbursed a part of the sum and has left the company after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the rest of the sum."

"We bow our heads and apologize for causing concern to the fans who love our artist. We are embarrassed by the misconduct of "A," and we are feeling responsible for the management and supervision. We are taking preventive measures so that this does not happen again," their statement concluded, via Soompi.

