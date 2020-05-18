BLACKPINK's 3 part comeback details revealed by YG Entertainment; 1st official album to be out in September

BLINKS can finally breathe a sigh of relief as BLACKPINK is gearing up for their three-part comeback which kickstarts in June 2020 and culminates with their first official album release in September 2020. Read below for more details.

There's finally some good news for BLACKPINK fans as BLINKS have been impatiently waiting for news on their favourite girl group's comeback for more than a year. A while back, YG Entertainment had confirmed that Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo's comeback would be in June 2020. Now, the agency has revealed more details about the intricately planned three-part comeback. There will be two new singles for BLINKS to obsess over before BLACKPINK releases their first official album in September 2020.

"Hello, this is YG Entertainment. First of all, we would like to thank our fans for always supporting and showing love. We would like to inform you of BLACKPINK's plans this year. After long hours of work, we've completed recording over 10 tracks of BLACKPINK's new songs, which compose BLACKPINK's first official album," the agency wrote in their statement to BLINKS before adding, "BLACKPINK's first beginning in 2020 will be releasing the pre-release title in June. The group is currently almost done in preparing for visual shooting and choreography practice. The second plan is to release the second single in a special format in either July or August. Please understand that we can't speak of details at this moment."

"We are planning to release BLACKPINK's first official album in September. As we've prepared for this album for a long time, we will release contents in 3 different terms so that the group will get opportunities to visit the fans with more content and performances," their statement read.

Check out YG Entertainment's statement on BLACKPINK's 2020 comeback below:

YG Entertainment also asked BLINKS to look forward to BLACKPINK's recent collaboration with Lady Gaga, Sour Candy, which will be a part of the latter's album Chromatica. Sour Candy drops on May 29, 2020.

"Please show love and support towards BLACKPINK and the members, sincerely working hard for their upcoming comeback. Thank you," their statement concluded.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK member Lisa receiving death threats; YG Entertainment releases statement and will take strong action

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's first official album to drop in September 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×