BLACKPINK's collab on Sour Candy with Lady Gaga to be the K pop girl group’s biggest hit on the Billboard?

Just last month, Lady Gaga announced all the collaborations that would feature in her upcoming music album Chromatica, but one collab, in particular, got the K-pop fans all excited. The 34-year-old announced that her sixth studio album, which is scheduled to release on May 29, will feature a song by BLACKPINK. The song titled ‘Sour Candy’ will be Gaga’s first collaboration with the popular K-pop girl group and according to a report by Forbes, this song could turn out to be BLACKPINK's biggest hit on the Billboard Hot 100 to date.

Over the last three years, Blackpink, which consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, has become a global phenomenon. The girl group has been dominating major music charts in South Korea and the US. Some of their mega-hit tracks include Kill This Love, DDU-DU-DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, Forever Young, and Don’t Know What To Do. They earned their first Top 40 entry on the Billboard 200 in 2018 with the Square Up EP. DDU-DU-DDU-DU, which was also dropped in 2018, became the girl group’s first Hot 100 entry. It featured art No. 55 on the list and ended up surpassing 1 billion music video views. Meanwhile, before releasing her album, Gaga is all set to drop the song titled Rain On Me featuring Ariana Grande on May 22. In addition to Blackpink and Ariana, the upcoming album will also feature the singer’s collaboration with Elton John. ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow on how her Friends character Phoebe would spend quarantine: Her place would be full of art things

