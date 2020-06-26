BLACKPINK'S D Day poster for How You Like That sees Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé at their stylish best

We're just a few hours away from the release of BLACKPINK's How You Like That. To tease us further, a D-Day Poster was shared featuring the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé - looking their stylish best.

The D-Day is finally here and BLINKS can't keep calm! That's right; BLACKPINK is officially making their highly-awaited comeback today and we're predicting a major BOP from the quartet. For the past few days, we've been getting major teases with concept posters and video clippings. At 2:30 pm IST today, i.e. June 26, 2020, How You Like That, BLACKPINK's pre-release single drops and from whatever we have heard so far, it's going to be nothing short of extraordinary.

To tease BLINKS further, a D-Day Poster for How You Like That was shared with the members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé - bringing forward their fashion A-game. Jisoo looked electrifying in an outfit that was a mix of gothic and edgy. The 25-year-old singer adorned a black crop top with mesh sleeves and paired it with high-waisted loose jeans in a comfortable yet chic look. Chunky jewellery and rainbow-hued ankle-length boots added an edge to her ensemble. Jennie spiced it up in an asymmetrical off-shoulder denim crop top which was paired with a sparkly high-low skirt that had a tassel hem. The 24-year-old rapper gave off school-girl vibes thanks to her high socks and platform sneakers. A choker and her hair pulled back into a ponytail completed her look to perfection.

Lisa's look spelled luxury. The 23-year-old rapper styled her simple tank top with tie-dye pattern shorts and topped it off with a puffy faux fur coat. Her embellished choker and red cowboy boots elevated her look and gave it an edge. Finally, we have Rosé whose look was all about denim on denim. The 23-year-old singer wore dual-toned shorts which bore a frayed hem and brought back an age-old '90s trend with her denim leg and hand warmers to match with her shorts. A multicoloured crop top made for a pop of colour against her all-blue look. Her lavender locks were styled in a half-up manner to keep away from her face and show off her winged liner.

Check out How You Like That D-Day Poster featuring BLACKPINK members - Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé below:

We love these fashionistas and how!

