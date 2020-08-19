  1. Home
BLACKPINK's Jisoo on collaborating with Selena Gomez for their new single: We weren’t able to meet in person

BLACKPINK member Jisoo spoke candidly about the girl group collaborating with Selena Gomez for their new single which drops on August 28. Read below to know what the 25-year-old singer had to share about working with the Rare singer.
When BLACKPINK revealed that their next single was in collaboration with another artist, BLINKS went crazy trying to theorise who it could be. From Ariana Grande to Taylor Swift, all names popped up! However, then news broke that the mystery collab artist was actually Selena Gomez which YG Entertainment refused to comment upon. This week, the announcement was finally made that Gomez was indeed the one collaborating with the girl group which had BLINKS and Selenators in a state of complete unrest.

Now, Jisoo is getting candid about what it was like for BLACKPINK to work with Selena on their new song. Talking to Marie Claire Korea, via Soompi, the 25-year-old singer revealed, "We weren’t able to meet in person. We each adjusted our schedules and communicated numerous times to finish the project." Jisoo, who has been a fan of the 28-year-old singer was all praises for Gomez's down-to-earth personality. "I thought she was such a refreshing and cool person after seeing her share her opinions in an easygoing manner even though she’s a global star," Jisoo added.

Are you excited to hear BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez? Show us your excitement in the comments section below.

"Selpink in your area," will be coming to wow us on August 28, though the song title is yet to be unveiled.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK member Jisoo bags her first leading role in Snowdrop headed by SKY Castle director and screenwriter

Meanwhile, Jisoo gushed about how she's happy promoting BLACKPINK's comeback with the members. "While on tour, we were always together, but recently, we had been busy individually. Even though it was tiring at the time, I miss the time we were on tour abroad a lot. These days, the four of us play, eat, and talk together while promoting, so it’s very enjoyable," Jisoo shared with Marie Claire Korea.

