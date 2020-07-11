  1. Home
BLACKPINK's Lisa accused of cultural appropriation in latest dance video; Her videographer shuts down haters

After the controversy surrounding How You Like That's Lord Ganesha inclusion, BLACKPINK member Lisa was accused of cultural appropriation for her recently released Lili's Film #4 Dance Performance Video. However, her Lilifilm videographer shut down the haters on Instagram Stories.
July 11, 2020
Lisa was accused of wearing a du-rag, which meant she was appropriating Black culture.Lisa was accused of wearing a du-rag, which meant she was appropriating Black culture.
BLACKPINK came under fire very recently for their pre-release single, How You Like That's MV when a Lord Ganesha statue was used as a set-piece, during Lisa's rap verse. After some major flak from BLINKS, YG Entertainment slyly removed the statue from the music video. Now, Lisa is being attacked for cultural appropriation in her latest dance performance video for Lilifilm. This time, the 23-year-old rapper leaves us slayed with her epic dance moves to Chris Brown and Young Thug's City Girls.

While opting for a black athleisure attire against a funky garage setup, you can't take your eyes off of the gorgeous AF rapper and her insane dance moves. However, there were several who thought that Lisa was appropriating Black culture by wearing a du-rag, as a hair accessory. Not taking these accusations lightly was Lisa's Lilifilm videographer, Anthony King, who took to his Instagram Stories to not only shut down the haters but also teach them a lesson on du-rags. "FYI, Lisa is wearing a handkerchief or a scarf... not a du-rag.. I’m assuming those who think otherwise have never seen a du-rag before. I grew up wearing one, so trust me LOL," Anthony stated, via Koreaboo, and added, "One last statement.. as a Black man.. if I saw her rocking a durag on set, yes I would’ve said something...," along with a cry-laughing emoji.

"That headwrap thingy cannot give me waves, therefore it’s not a du-rag.. Many of those complaining probably don’t even know the purpose of a du-rag. Anyway, please enjoy the video & spread some positivity," King concluded with a smile.

That puts the accusations to rest once and for all!

Watch LILI's FILM #4 - LISA Dance Performance Video featuring the Dancing Queen herself, Lisa, below:

Can Lisa be more badass?! Because we're addicted to her dance moves!

Credits :YouTube,Instagram,Koreaboo

