  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BLACKPINK's mystery collab artist for new single revealed to be Selena Gomez? YG Entertainment has THIS to say

BLACKPINK's next single post How You Like That will feature a mystery artist and a recent report indicates that it's none other than Selena Gomez. Read below for more details.
2462 reads Mumbai
Post How You Like That, BLACKPINK's new single featuring a mystery artist is dropping in August.Post How You Like That, BLACKPINK's new single featuring a mystery artist is dropping in August.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It's indeed a good day to be a BLINK as one breaking news after another follows BLACKPINK. Firstly, we got the release date for their debut studio album titled BLACKPINK The Album which is October 2, 2020. However, before we go gaga over their upcoming album, a new single by the quartet is making its way in August. In a delectable, funky teaser poster featuring the four members - Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie - it was revealed that the South Korean girl group was collaborating with a mystery artist.

"(Feat. ?)," BLACKPINK teased with BLINKS convinced it could be Ariana Grande collaborating with the women. However, a recent report by MyDaily reveals that it's not Ari but Selena Gomez who will be the featuring artist in BLACKPINK's new song. Such big news demanded a confirmation from BLACKPINK's management YG Entertainment and the agency replied that it would be difficult for them to confirm whether Selena is in fact the featuring artist on the track or not. "We hope you will wait for the official announcement coming later," YG shared with Daum.

If the news is indeed true then BLINKS and Selenators will not be able to keep calm over the BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez collab which will surely rule over the music charts worldwide.

Are you excited for a possible BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez single? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK The Album: Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie's debut studio album to release on THIS date

Previously, Selena had interacted with Rosé and Jisoo at New York Fashion Week in 2018 while Gomez had also shared her admiration for BLACKPINK's popular song Kill This Love which is a part of her Cooking Together Playlist.

Credits :MyDaily,Daum,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement