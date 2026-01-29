BLACKPINK’s Rosé Reveals How Taylor Swift Helped Plan Going Solo and Label Signing: ‘She Pulled Me Aside…’

Taylor Swift is a professional at the label game. Having re-released her music after re-recording it and acquiring her masters back, she has been the most successful in the scene. The songstress has been vocal about being available to help others win their own battles, and one person who has shared how her advice came at a great time in their life is BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals Taylor Swift took her aside to help with music advice

After seven years with YG Entertainment, Rosé was out the door with her solo music on her mind. While her group activities continued to be under the same label, she was looking out for a new home, which she eventually found in The Black Label, a subsidiary of the Big 3 Korean media giant.

During her appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer once again shared how the Blank Space hitmaker helped her out with understanding the ins and outs of having your music to your own name. "That was when I was trying to look for a label and everything. But before that I was learning about how to protect myself, what does everything mean,” she said.

Opening up about where they met and how the conversation came to be, she added, “I'm grateful enough to have met her along the way at a party that I was invited to. She was so nice. We were chatting and I explained why I was out in the U.S. Then I was like, 'Oh, I was kinda struggling with this.' She's like, 'Ask me anything,' and she pulled me aside."

Artist to artist, the two seem to have opened up as the 36-year-old shared her wisdom, honed over many years of working in the business. One of the most loved and celebrated pop stars of this century, Taylor Swift, aided Rosé during her transition from a K-pop group member to a soloist. The BLACKPINK member has since dropped a new album named Rosie, gained worldwide fame over APT. with Bruno Mars, and become a three-time nominee for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

