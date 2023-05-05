Blade: Release date, cast, plot; All you need to know about the MCU movie

Marvel Cinematic Universe's much-awaited movie, Blade, is expected to release in 2024 and fans are at the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for it. The upcoming superhero movie Blade is based on the same-named superhero from Marvel Comics. It is the 36th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 12th movie in Phase Five. It is a relaunch of the Blade franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about Blade:

When will Marvel’s Blade be released?

Marvel Studios Blade is set to release on Sep 6, 2024. Blade was previously planned to hit the theaters on Nov 3, 2023. However, the release date is now pushed and the project has been delayed. Due to the delay, it is scheduled to hit theaters next year.

What’s the plot?

The plot of the movie is still unknown. However, Blade is what is referred to as a Dhampir in comic books: a half-human, half-vampire hybrid with vampire-like traits who can survive in sunlight. Additionally, Blade is a vampire hunter who collaborates with several well-known Marvel heroes, even rising to the rank of Avenger. Blade will likely release in theaters after Captain America: New World Order and have a history that is quite similar to that of the comics.

Blade cast

The show boasts of an impressive cast including talented actors like Mahershala Ali, who starred in The Green Book, Moonlight, and True Detective as Blade. The series also includes prominent actors like Delroy Lindo (Da5 Bloods, The Good Fight), Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad, Krypton), and Mia Goth (Infinity Pool, Pearl).

Although none of their specific roles have been disclosed, the project is anticipated to go on floors in the late spring. And, at that point, more information about the movie's story and characters will probably be made available.

Blade crew

Filmmaker Yenn Demange is said to be directing the upcoming movie. Bassim Triq was previously announced as the director for the MCU movie. However, he made an exit in September 2022 and Demange joined as director. He will begin filming for the movie, most likely in Spring 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 upcoming Marvel movies that are a must watch