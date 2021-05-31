Blair Underwood & Desiree DeCosta call it quits after 27 years of marriage; Duo shares heartbreaking statement

Blair Underwood and Desiree DeCosta recently announced that they will be parting ways after 27 years being married and 3 kids. Scroll down to read their announcement.

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years--Desiree DeCosta recently announced that they are parting ways. The 56-year-old Set It Off actor shared the shocking announcement via Instagram today and posted a joint statement with Desiree, also 56. The note read: “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement reads. “It has truly been a beautifully journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us.”

The duo shares 3 kids together daughter Brielle, 22, and sons Blake, 19, and Paris, 24. They’ve been married since 1994. Their note continued: “We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so,” the statement continued. “We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.” Blair and Desiree concluded, “We thank you all for all your support throughout the years & we humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change. Blair & Desiree Underwood.”

Back in 2008 in a chat with Oprah.com, Underwood spoke highly about his relationship with DaCosta. "I wanted to be her rock, her protector," the L.A. Law actor said of DaCosta. "If she had a problem, I wanted to solve it. I thought that's what was expected of me."

