'Blake Lied': How Blake Lively’s SXSW Moment Was Overshadowed by Pro Justin Baldoni Protester Who Crashed Another Simple Favor Premiere

At the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival, a pro-Justin Baldoni protester made headlines by demonstrating outside the premiere of Another Simple Favor, starring Blake Lively. The protester, who identified themselves as X user @colonelkurtz99, wore a shirt reading 'Blake Lied' and held a sign demanding 'Justice for Justin Baldoni.'

This protest comes amid the ongoing legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation. In response, Baldoni and his publicists sued The New York Times for USD 250 million, claiming defamation over their coverage of Lively’s allegations.

Despite the controversy, Lively attended the premiere at Austin’s Paramount Theater, where she spoke about reprising her role as Emily Nelson. She described the character as her favorite and expressed excitement about returning for the sequel. Director Paul Feig, in a show of support, praised Lively as an 'amazing collaborator' and dismissed any speculation about creative conflicts, affirming that his final cut was the only version of the film.

The protest outside the premiere quickly gained attention, with @colonelkurtz99 celebrating their appearance in a Variety article covering the incident. The user posted footage from the event, urging followers to watch for more content from the premiere.

Another Simple Favor is set to release on May 1, 2025, in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. The public feud between Lively and Baldoni continues to fuel online debate, with fans and critics taking sides in the unfolding legal and media drama.