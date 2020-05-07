Blake Lively all set to star in post apocalyptic thriller titled Dark Days At The Magna Carta

Blake Lively all set to star in and producing post-apocalyptic thriller titled Dark Days At The Magna Carta. Read on to know more.

Blake Lively has been roped in to star in and produce the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Dark Days At The Magna Carta. Netflix has acquired the rights to the movie scripted by Michael Paisley. Blake lively has teamed up with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy to produce the upcoming film, Deadline reported. The 32-year-old Gossip Girl actress will produce the film under her B for Effort label. While the creators are keeping the film details under tight wraps, reportedly, the film will revolve around a woman who is forced to take extremes measures during a catastrophic event in order to protect her family.

According to The Hollywood reporter, Michael was working on the story since last year, he got a clear idea for the plot as the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic started to take the world by storm. While the story is not related to the deadly health crisis the themes behind the plot are inspired by the current situation – a world-altering event that ends up changing people’s lives forever, isolation, the need to protect our families. Since it was a theme that perfectly complemented the ongoing global crisis, producers started showing interest in the script and now it’s about to become a movie.

This is not the first time Shawn has been a part of a big project. The filmmaker’s movie credits include Night at the Museum franchise, Real Steel, Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Ryan Reynolds starrer Free Guy. On the other hand, Blake was last seen in the action thriller film The Rhythm Section, which also starred Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Her other acting credits include The Shallows, Green Lantern, and All I See Is You.

ALSO READ: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt are teaming up for the superhero film Ball And Chain?

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×