Blake Lively is all smiles at her 'heroic nurse' as she gets Covid 19 vaccine shot with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Just like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively too cracked us up with her caption while sharing her Covid 19 vaccination photo. Check it out below.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively sure know how to crack up millions of their fans and followers. The beloved couple recently took the Covid 19 vaccination and had some cheery quips to share while posting their photos. Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor first shared a photo of himself receiving the Covid 19 jab. Wearing a white T-shirt and a beanie, Ryan hilariously captioned it, "Finally got 5G."

Soon after, wife Blake Lively shared a similar photo of herself getting the Covid 19 vaccine. In the picture, Blake can be seen wearing a black mask with sleeves off her shoulder for the jab and smiling away. The Gossip Girl alum hid the nurse's face with a big 'feeling loved' emoji and called her 'heroic'.

Her caption for the post read, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me." Check out the photo below:

Apart from her post, Blake also thanked friends on her Instagram Story. She said thank you "for a year of scientific information and the confidence to make the decision to be vaccinated as soon as it was available to me," as well as for "the many years of thoughtful and empathetic medical reporting that...had led me here."

