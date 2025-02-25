Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Feud Updates: Know What Went Down Between It Ends With Us Stars in February

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal feud began when the actress filed a sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star in December 2024. The case escalated further when Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, on charges of extortion and defamation.

With Baldoni’s legal team making public statements, releasing unseen footage from their film, and attorney Bryan Freedman appearing on talk shows to support his client, the majority have sided with the Five Feet Apart director in the case.

New revelations continue to surface each week in this legal battle. In February, several shocking developments emerged. Check out the complete timeline here:

February 1

Baldoni and his legal team set up a website and made their lawsuits available for public viewing. The site contains the first amended complaint of the $400 million defamation lawsuit filed by Baldoni’s team. It also includes a timeline of text and email exchanges that occurred during the filming and promotion of It Ends With Us.

February 3

On this date, a federal judge threatened to move the March 2026 trial date of the case between the IEWS costars further if the matter continued to be “litigated in the press,” as per Deadline. Baldoni’s legal team had been trying their best to earn the media’s support by releasing unsolicited audio recordings, video footage, text chains, and more.

February 5

Blake Lively was planning to question a crisis management expert Jed Wallace in Texas about his involvement in the alleged smear campaign. Since the actress will be heading to the state for the 2025 SXSW Film Festival to attend the premiere of her movie Another Simple Favor her legal decided not to pursue the case against Wallce.

However, amid the controversy, the latter filed a $7 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and her legal team. Wallace will play a crucial role in the trial which is dated to commence on March 9, 2026.

February 12

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds send legal orders to cell carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to have them attend the upcoming trials. This move was reportedly made to hunt for the real “receipts” that contain the proof of the alleged planning that was conducted to destroy Lively’s reputation in the past year.

“Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year,” her attorneys said in a statement.

February 18

Lively amended her lawsuit in which she alleged that other women in their movie set confided in her about Baldoni’s inappropriate behavior. She also claimed that the legal fiasco has impacted the health and well-being of her and her family. Gossip Girl alum claimed that her children are “traumatized” amid the legal battle with Baldoni.

February 20

The Simple Favor actress allegedly addressed Baldoni as a “creep” in a text to her friend. According to PEOPLE, the actress expressed her discomfort to one of her friends while filming the Colleen Hoover book adaptation.

In the message, she allegedly Baldoni and his business partner, Jamey Heath “creeps” and expressed her discomfort over their behavior. “Like keep your hormones to yourselves. This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want [your] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns,” one of her alleged texts read.

February 23

The Hollywood Reporter created a spoof poster mocking Baldoni and Lively’s ongoing battle. What was meant to be taken as humor, was found offensive by the actress. A spokesperson for the Green Lantern actress released a statement slamming the outlet for their insensitive and "outrageously insulting” action.

"The Hollywood Reporter should be ashamed of itself," the statement added, as reported by the Daily Mail.