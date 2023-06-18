Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us halts production indefinitely; Here’s WHY

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover was earlier adapted for a movie with Sony Pictures. Directed by Justin Baldoni, this book adaptation will be starring Blake Lively and Baldoni himself. Previously, the casting of these actors was criticized by book lovers as they hoped for someone younger and fresh to play the role of Ryle Kincaid and Lily Bloom. Now, it is reported that the production of this movie has come to a halt. Read on to know everything about the same.

It Ends With Us halts production indefinitely

On Thursday, it was decided that It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni production has been halted indefinitely until the resolution of the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strike. The reason behind this decision was the inability of producers to influence WGA that the production of the movie is within the WGA guidelines. Even though It Ends With Us is a negative pickup for the signatory – Sony Pictures, the producers stand on the ground that the co-financing of this movie is done by Wayfarer Studios.

This decision to stop the production of the movie comes after not even half of the movie has been completed. Earlier this week, it was reported by Deadline that It Ends With Us filming in New Jersey was paused temporarily after the disruptions. The producers of the movie tried to persuade WGA but according to the sources in the report, they disagreed.

It appears that the halt on It Ends With Us is going to be long as at the moment AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) and WGA negotiators are not even discussing it right now.

How has the halt of It Ends With Us affected the film crew?

As per the report, about 140 people are without jobs for now with the halt of It Ends With Us production. The producers delivered this news with an email.

While talking to Deadline, crew members of the movie said that some people were upset as they enjoyed working with Justin Baldoni. They said, “It was a mixture — people were upset because they liked working with Justin. There was already tension about some ADs who’d been fired. People were sad but also respected the WGA picket situation. The more solitarily we can have with the WGA, making the producers talk to the writers and get them back to the negotiating table, the faster everyone will get back to work.”

Meanwhile, It Ends With Us marked the first collaboration of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

