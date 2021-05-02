Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the CUTEST on field couple as they attend Yankees game in New York

The doting parents, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, took a break from parental duties and put on their baseball caps as they headed to watch the Yankees game in New York.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds chose a baseball game for their date night! Yes, the doting parents took a break from parental duties and put on their baseball caps as they headed to watch the Yankees game in New York over the weekend. The couple documented the same for Instagram and were probably the cutest on field couple. The Deadpool star and Gossip Girl alum shared adorable selfies on the gram leaving their fans delighted.

Reynolds thanked Blake for taking him to his first "home run derby" at the Yankees stadium. Sharing a selfie with Blake, he wrote, "Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight. They won 10 to nothing. I’m not saying I’m a good luck charm. Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life. (The Red Thunder was an absolute hero tonight)."

Whereas, Blake shared a series of photos including an all smiles selfie with the husband, and captioned it, "Mom&Dad Girl Summer. Thanks @clintfrazierr for being my personal stylist. This hat is a vast improvement from the (poop emoji) I showed up in. After 14 years in NY, I think tonight made me an official Yankee."

Check out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Yankees date night:

The couple also got their hats signed and displayed it proudly for their millions of fans. Goes without saying, their Instagram posts were flooded with fan comments who simply fell in love with their new photos.

ALSO READ: Vanessa Bryant honours late daughter Gianna Bryant’s 15th birthday: I wish you were here with us

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×