Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate USD 1 million to support children in Israel and Gaza

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have once again made a positive donation for a good cause. This time, the couple has donated USD 1 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) whose specific aim is to aid children in both Israel and Gaza during the ongoing conflicts, according to THR. They have previously made a USD 1 million donation to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A history of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' generosity

The couple has always been extremely generous, having previously matched up to USD 1 million in donations to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They also contributed USD 500,000 to support Indigenous-focused safe water charity Water First Education & Training Inc. Additionally, Blake and Ryan donated USD 1 million, between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, they gave USD 1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's financial assistance program.

ALSO READ: 'She is a renaissance woman’: When Ryan Reynolds gave an adoring and loving shout out to wife Blake Lively during an acceptance speech

ICRC's response to the Israel-Gaza crisis

The ICRC has been involved in providing humanitarian aid in the midst of conflict. On the day of the Hamas terrorist attacks, they dispatched a truck loaded with medical supplies, including body bags and stretchers, to a Gaza hospital. The organization is diligently assessing the damage to the sewage and water treatment infrastructure and is working to try to contact the hostages in need of medical care.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have set a significant example by becoming the first celebrities to publicly offer financial support to both Israel and Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Ryan Reynolds had an iconic reaction to Blake Lively’s transformation at Met Gala 2022

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship timeline

Talking about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the couple got married back in 2012 and have been blessed with three beautiful children, James, Inez, and Betty. They welcomed their fourth child recently, however, the gender and name of the little one is unknown.

Work-wise, the Gossip Girl actress recently launched her beverage brand Betty Buzz, and is currently attending the New York Fashion Week. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds was shooting for Deadpool 3 which has now been delayed due to SAG-AFTRA strikes.

ALSO READ: ‘I didn't even try to fight it’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about how Disney once completely ‘shut down’ his Deadpool-Bambi crossover idea