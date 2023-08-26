Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship timeline from 2010 to 2023

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a couple that make fans ask "Me and Who" in the comments. Since they met, they've developed amazing chemistry along the way. Known for their wit and humor, the two never seize to tease each other online, from cheeky birthday wishes to hilarious live updates, they are probably one of the biggest reasons behind our sky-high expectations from our relationships. So today on the occasion of Lively's birthday, we revisit their love-journey, from being co-stars to relationship goals.

It all started in 2010

Their romantic journey commenced during the filming of Green Lantern in 2010. Nevertheless, during that period, both actors were involved in different relationships with other people. Lively was initially with Penn Badgley but went their separate ways in October 2010. Similarly, Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson registered for their divorce in November 2010. This leads to both of the stars being single at the same time.

Being at the right place at the right time in 2011

It all started coming together when they went on their first date together, unfortunately, though they were dates with separate individuals while on a double date. But as fate would have it, they felt a spark building up between them. In October there were heavy speculations that the two have become official, as Lively spent Ryan's birthday weekend at his apartment. As per the reports at the time, the duo spent their first Thanksgiving together that year.

They tied the knot in 2012

As their romance blossomed, they decided it was the right time for them to get married. In a surprise wedding [mostly for the public], the duo said their vows in a private ceremony in South Carolina on September 9, 2012.

Lively and Reynolds welcome baby James in 2014

The couple became parents to a little baby girl, that they named James. This was their first child together, as they proudly introduced the world to their firstborn.

Baby Inez in 2016, and Betty in 2019

In 2016, the couple joyfully welcomed their second daughter, named Inez. Unintentionally, the name of their third daughter, Betty, was revealed to the public because of Taylor Swift. This revelation came to light through a song by Swift titled after their older daughters, James and Inez.

A family of Six in 2023

The couple announced their 4th pregnancy in 2022, as Lively showed off her baby bump. And their family was complete as Blake gave birth to their latest child, whose name is not known by the public yet [hopefully Swift will get to it soon]. The family seems to be living in bliss, as Reynolds recently wished his wife a happy birthday.

